Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Kyrie Irving Rumored to Have One Preferred Destination, per Report

As the negotiations between Kyrie Irving and the Nets continue, it appears that the All-Star point guard has zeroed in on his preferred next team.

Irving has provided Brooklyn with a list of teams he’d prefer the team to execute a sign-and-trade with, but his actual goal is reportedly to end up on the Lakers, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. Amick also says that LeBron James is “very open to the idea” of teaming up with Irving once more.

The first domino to fall in this scenario is for Irving to opt in or out of his $36.9 million player option for next season, which he must decide to do by Wednesday. Any formal discussions on a sign-and-trade can’t happen until 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Lakers are believed to be the only team currently planning to explore a potential sign-and-trade, but the Nets are reportedly not interested in any of Los Angeles’ available packages, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

If Irving declines his player option, he would be eligible to sign with the Lakers on a $6 million exception.

Earlier reports had Irving eyeing the the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks and 76ers as potential sign-and-trade destinations. Talks between Irving and the Nets have apparently grown “acrimonious,” with Irving trying to get more long-term money and Brooklyn showing resistance to that notion.

Irving has only played in 103 of 246 regular season games since joining the Nets in July 2019. He has battled with injuries since arriving in Brooklyn and missed the bulk of team’s home games last season due to his refusal to comply with New York’s vaccine mandate.

Although his availability has been spotty, Irving has been impressive for the Nets when on the court. He averaged 27.4 points per game during the 2021–22 campaign while dishing out 5.8 assists and shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc on a career-high 8.2 attempts per contest.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Gareth Bale is signing with LAFC
Soccer

Bale, LAFC Can Benefit From Each Other to Reach Their 2022 Goals

Gareth Bale’s summer arrival in Los Angeles comes as a surprise, but it makes plenty of sense for both parties given their respective goals.

By Avi Creditor
Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands the ball off to wide receiver Julian Edelman (11) against the Cardinals.
Extra Mustard

Edelman Admits He Was Mad Jimmy G Didn’t Play Through Injury

The former Patriots quarterback was criticized by his own teammate for not playing through the shoulder injury.

By Joseph Salvador
Draymond Green and Kendrick Perkins
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green-Kendrick Perkins Feud Gets Nasty, Ugly, Personal

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins drops intense response to personal attack by Draymond Green.

By Jimmy Traina
The Colorado Avalanche pose with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.
Play
Betting

2023 Stanley Cup Future Odds

The Avalanche, fresh off their Stanley Cup victory, are the betting favorites to repeat as champions in 2023.

By Frankie Taddeo
Hiroshi Tanahashi delivers a knee strike to Jon Moxley at AEW and NJPW's "Forbidden Door"
Play
Wrestling

‘Forbidden Door’ Shows AEW and NJPW’s Partnership Has Legs

The joint show overcame plenty of hurdles to prove that wrestling’s two biggest non-WWE companies are stronger together.

By Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks on against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Irving Gets Permission to Find Sign-and-Trade Options, per Report

Is Irving’s time in Brooklyn coming to an end?

By Michael Shapiro
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp practice.
Play
NFL

Source: NFL to Present Cases of Five Women at Deshaun Watson Hearing

The quarterback’s disciplinary hearing with Sue L. Robinson is set to begin Tuesday.

By Zach Koons
AP22178170168824
Play
Betting

Colorado Denies Lightning of Three-Peat

Plus, offseason fantasy football projections, Wimbledon begins and Ole Miss wins the College World Series.

By Kyle Wood