James Harden Shares Why He Still Considers Houston ‘Home’

James Harden’s exit from the Rockets left a bad impression, as the guard appeared to force his way out of the organization for a better chance at a title. Still, Harden claims there is a place in his heart for the city of Houston.

In an interview with Adrienne Faurote of Haute Time, Harden explained why he will always try to remain connected to Houston.

“My family is here—my mom, my sister, my brother—so this is the place I would call home,” he said. “I feel like this city deserves for me to still put my stamp on it even though I’m no longer playing here. I’ve got to find ways to continue to do that, and I will.”

Despite the chaotic exit, Harden remains a fixture in the history of Rockets basketball. He is the franchise’s leader in points per game, triple doubles, assists, three-pointers and free throws. He took the Rockets to two Western Conference Finals appearances and a franchise record 65 wins in 2017-18.

Harden is currently trying to win a championship with the Sixers, but he will never get back to the point he was at his best with Houston, and he appears grateful for his time there.

For more Houston Rockets coverage, go to Inside The Rockets. 

