LaMelo Ball Officially Changing His Jersey Number, per Report
Hornets star LaMelo Ball is switching things up in advance of his third NBA season.
The All-Star point guard will officially change his jersey number for the 2022-23 campaign, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Ball, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, has worn the No. 2 jersey for the Hornets in his first two NBA seasons. It served him well, as he won Rookie of the Year honors in 2020-21 and achieved All-Star status in 2021-22.
But he’s chosen to move up, mathematically speaking, and will wear the No. 1 jersey for Charlotte in the upcoming season.
In case you’re wondering, Malik Monk wore No. 1 for the Hornets during Ball’s rookie season. No one wore No. 1 for Charlotte last season.
Ball, who turns 21 next month, averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game last season.
