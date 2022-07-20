Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

James Harden Agrees to Two-Year Deal with 76ers, per Report

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Free agent guard James Harden has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million deal to return to the 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move was largely expected after Harden opted out of his $47.4 million player option for the 2022–23 season in order to take a pay cut and remain with Philadelphia.

The former MVP played in 27 games for the 76ers after a midseason trade from the Nets, averaging 21.0 points and 10.5 assists per game on 40.2% shooting from the field. His decision to take less money was driven by his desire for the team to bring in more players and help the franchise contend for a championship.

In an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Harden discussed the decision to forego additional salary, explaining that he wanted the Sixers to use that available money to improve the rest of the roster. He shared that he spoke with Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and encouraged the front office to sign the necessary players before hashing out his own contract.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I had conversations with Daryl [Morey], and it was explained how we could get better and what the market value was for certain players. I told Daryl to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over,” Harden told Haynes. “This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That’s all that matters to me at this stage. I’m willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that.”

Philadelphia has already signed veteran forward P.J. Tucker away from Miami on a three-year, $33 million deal and agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Harden’s former teammate in Houston, Danuel House. The 76ers also landed Grizzlies combo guard De’Anthony Melton via a draft night trade and signed Trevelin Queen, the 2021-22 G League MVP.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, go to All 76ers. 

Breaking
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

YOU MAY LIKE

Joe Buck
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Buck Trended on Twitter During the All-Star Game Because Fans Missed Him

MLB fans reluctantly admitted they missed him calling a big game.

By Jimmy Traina7 hours ago
Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral (2) looks on from the sideline in the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Play
College Football

Tebow Picks Matt Corral As Ole Miss’s Best Quarterback of All Time

Plot twist: According to Tebow, It’s not Archie or Eli Manning, whose jerseys are both retired.

By Madeline Coleman45 minutes ago
A view of the TCU Horned Frogs helmet logo during the Big 12 Media Day.
Extra Mustard

TCU Forcing Texas Tech Fans to Purchase Multi-Game Packages

The athletic director said this will be the same case for the basketball matchup this year, too.

By Madison Williams55 minutes ago
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis speaks with the press at SEC media day.
Extra Mustard

Kentucky QB Will Levis Shows Off His Gross Coffee Habit

The Wildcats quarterback puts something unique in his morning cup of joe.

By Daniel Chavkin55 minutes ago
A group of bicycles sits outside a building.
More Sports

Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Texas Killing of Professional Cyclist

Kaitlin Armstrong was accused of killing Anna Moriah Wilson then fleeing the country.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Randall Cunningham coaches his daughter Vashti Cunningham (not pictured) in the women's high jump during the USATF Distance Classic.
NFL

Former NFL Great Randall Cunningham Steps Down From Raiders Job

The four-time Pro Bowl quarterback served as the team’s chaplain for two years.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Georgia Stanway scores for England vs. Spain in the Women’s Euros
Play
Soccer

Stanway Stunner Sends England Through to Women’s Euros Semis

The Lionesses came back from a late deficit, sending Spain tumbling out in extra time and booking a place in the final four against either Sweden or Belgium.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff2 hours ago