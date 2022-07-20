Free agent guard James Harden has reportedly agreed to a two-year, $68.6 million deal to return to the 76ers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The move was largely expected after Harden opted out of his $47.4 million player option for the 2022–23 season in order to take a pay cut and remain with Philadelphia.

The former MVP played in 27 games for the 76ers after a midseason trade from the Nets, averaging 21.0 points and 10.5 assists per game on 40.2% shooting from the field. His decision to take less money was driven by his desire for the team to bring in more players and help the franchise contend for a championship.

In an interview with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Harden discussed the decision to forego additional salary, explaining that he wanted the Sixers to use that available money to improve the rest of the roster. He shared that he spoke with Philadelphia president of basketball operations Daryl Morey and encouraged the front office to sign the necessary players before hashing out his own contract.

“I had conversations with Daryl [Morey], and it was explained how we could get better and what the market value was for certain players. I told Daryl to improve the roster, sign who we needed to sign and give me whatever is left over,” Harden told Haynes. “This is how bad I want to win. I want to compete for a championship. That’s all that matters to me at this stage. I’m willing to take less to put us in position to accomplish that.”

Philadelphia has already signed veteran forward P.J. Tucker away from Miami on a three-year, $33 million deal and agreed to a two-year, $8.5 million deal with Harden’s former teammate in Houston, Danuel House. The 76ers also landed Grizzlies combo guard De’Anthony Melton via a draft night trade and signed Trevelin Queen, the 2021-22 G League MVP.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Philadelphia 76ers coverage, go to All 76ers.