Former Houston Rockets Coach, Player Johnny Egan Dies at 83

Longtime NBA player Johnny Egan, who also served as coach of the Rockets in the 1970s, has died. He was 83.

The death was announced Thursday by the National Basketball Retired Players Association.

Egan, a 5-foot-11 point guard during his playing days, averaged 7.8 points and 3.0 rebounds during an 11-season NBA career with the PistonsKnicks, Bullets, LakersCavaliers and Rockets. He was the oldest living former Rockets player, according to the Houston Chronicle. After his playing career, Egan served as an assistant and head coach for the Rockets. He compiled a 129–152 record as Houston’s head coach from 1972–73 through 1975–76.

Prior to his professional career, Egan was a star at Providence College. He helped lead the Friars to the NIT championship in 1961.

Egan died Thursday after suffering a head injury in a fall, former Rockets player Major Jones told the Chronicle.

“He was a down to Earth guy,” Jones said. “He cared a lot about former players and was always willing to help former players. If something needed to be done, he’d be there. He always cared a lot about people. He was just a fantastic person.”

For more Houston Rockets coverage, go to Inside The Rockets. 

