Warriors GM Appears to Shut Down Potential Kevin Durant Reunion

As Kevin Durant tries to orchestrate an exit from the Nets, it seems safe to assume that one potential landing spot is off the table: the defending champion Warriors.

Speaking with Mark Medina of NBA.com, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said he likes where his roster currently stands, and is looking forward giving his team a chance to defend its title.

“I like our team and where it’s at,” Myers said. “I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.”

Durant requested to be traded from Brooklyn last month, though so far a deal has not been reached. The Nets have made clear that they don’t plan to do business with any team for Durant unless they receive two “All-Star caliber talents” and a bevy of picks in return, per SI’s Chris Mannix. Brooklyn has not set a timeline on when it hopes to execute a trade.

With a team that was largely built on players drafted by the organization, Myers appears to be more focused on retaining his roster’s depth rather than seek adding a star player via a blockbuster trade.

“It’s a good group. We’re lucky. It’ll be fun to see,” Myers said. “We were really hunting last year. Now I guess we’re back to being the hunted, which I didn’t think we’d be. We’ll see. I think we can handle it.”

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors.