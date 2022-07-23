The Suns and coach Monty Williams have agreed to a long-term contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The agreement between the Suns and Williams comes on the heels of the Phoenix coach leading the franchise to the league’s best record at 64–18 and NBA Coach of the Year honors this past season.

Williams had two years remaining on his original contract, and will now be tied to the Suns for several more seasons, according to Wojnarowski.

The Suns have been on the precipice of a championship with Williams as the head coach, after he led the organization to the NBA Finals in the 2021–22 season. The Suns eventually lost to the Bucks in the Finals that year.

This past season, the duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker paced the Suns in the regular season to the league’s top record before lingering injuries to Paul in the postseason derailed Phoenix’s chances of making it back to the Western Conference finals.

The Suns lost to Dallas in seven games in the Western Conference semifinals, ending their season.

Phoenix returns another strong roster with a chance to compete once again for an NBA championship in 2022-23. The Suns still have one of the league’s best backcourts with Paul and Booker, and were able to retain the services of young big man Deandre Ayton after inking him to a deal as a restricted free agent earlier this offseason.

Williams is 149–78 (.656) in 227 games as the Suns head coach.

