NBA

Alex Antetokounmpo, Brother of Giannis, Joins Bucks’ G League Affiliate

The Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks G League affiliate, acquired Alex Antetokounmpo in a trade Monday, sending the youngest Antetokounmpo brother to the same organization as his older brothers, Giannis and Thanasis.

Alex, a 20-year-old forward, played in 15 games for Raptors 905, Toronto’s G League affiliate, during the 2021–22 campaign. In his first season in the G League, he averaged 2.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in approximately seven minutes per game.

Along with Alex Antetokounmpo, the Herd also acquired a second-round pick in the 2023 NBA G League draft from Raptors 905 in exchange for the player rights to Jalen Lecque.

The 6-foot-8 Alex is familiar with Wisconsin after attending high school in Milwaukee where he earned All-State honors twice. After finishing high school, he went to play internationally for one season before returning to the States to join the G League in 2021. 

Alex has yet to make his NBA debut but he did form a three-man squad with brothers Giannis and Thanasis for the 2022 NBA All-Star Skills Challenge.

Milwaukee Bucks

