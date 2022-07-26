Free agent forward Juancho Hernangómez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Raptors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hernangómez played for three teams during the 2021–22 season: the Celtics, Spurs and Jazz. He took on his biggest role in Utah, averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 43.8% from three in 17 games with the franchise.

Hernangómez, a first-round pick in the 2016 NBA draft, will return to the league as a fan favorite after starring in the Netflix movie Hustle alongside Adam Sandler as “Bo Cruz,” an aspiring basketball prospect from Spain. In the film Hernangómez’s character works alongside a scout, played by Sandler, to prepare for the NBA draft.

The 26-year-old veteran is now poised to join a talented young Raptors team that posted a 48–34 record last season, earning them the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Toronto fell in the first round of the playoffs in six games to Philadelphia.

