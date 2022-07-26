Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Raptors Signing ‘Hustle’ Movie Star Juancho Hernangomez, per Report

Free agent forward Juancho Hernangómez is finalizing a one-year deal with the Raptors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Hernangómez played for three teams during the 2021–22 season: the Celtics, Spurs and Jazz. He took on his biggest role in Utah, averaging 6.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, while shooting 43.8% from three in 17 games with the franchise.

Hernangómez, a first-round pick in the 2016 NBA draft, will return to the league as a fan favorite after starring in the Netflix movie Hustle alongside Adam Sandler as “Bo Cruz,” an aspiring basketball prospect from Spain. In the film Hernangómez’s character works alongside a scout, played by Sandler, to prepare for the NBA draft.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 26-year-old veteran is now poised to join a talented young Raptors team that posted a 48–34 record last season, earning them the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. Toronto fell in the first round of the playoffs in six games to Philadelphia.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NBA Coverage:

For more Toronto Raptors coverage, go to All Raptors. 

Breaking
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches his team warm up before the Orange Bowl against Georgia.
College Football

Jim Harbaugh Explains Previous Anti-Abortion Comments

At a Right to Life event, the Michigan coach said, “I believe in having the courage to let the unborn be born.”

By Joseph Salvador12 minutes ago
Drew Brees stands on the sidelines before the game between the Saints and the Bills.
Play
NFL

Brees Says He Isn’t Broadcasting This Season Because of His Kids

The former Saints quarterback is stepping away from the booth after just one season with NBC.

By Joseph Salvador53 minutes ago
kyler-murray
Play
Extra Mustard

Kyler Murray ‘Homework’ Clause in His Contract Leads to Memes, Mocking, Amazement

The Cardinals are making sure Kyler Murray watches film for four hours a week with no distractions.

By Jimmy Traina1 hour ago
Team Wilson forward Liz Cambage celebrates after Team Wilson defeated Team Delle Donne in the WNBA All Star Game at Mandalay Bay Events Center.
WNBA

Sparks, Liz Cambage Agree to Part Ways

Los Angeles agreed to terminate the center’s contract.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Man United training
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Returns to Manchester for Talks About His Club Future

Cristiano Ronaldo showed up at Man United’s training ground with his future at the club up in the air.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren looks on during the Big Ten championship game between Michigan and Iowa.
Play
College Football

Big Ten Commish Says Future Expansion Possible ‘at the Right Time’

Speaking at the conference’s media days, the commissioner didn’t rule out additional expansion in the coming years.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks at the scoreboard in the third quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game.
Play
NFL

Shanahan Believes 49ers, Deebo Samuel Will Work Out Deal

He was asked if he’d consider using Samuel less in the run game if that’s what the wideout wanted.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago
Jahki Howard
Play
College Basketball

Overtime Elite Adds Top Prep Prospects Jahki Howard, Bryson Tiller

Howard and Tiller dominated the competition on their respective circuits this summer.

By Jason Jordan1 hour ago