Heat ‘Moving Ahead’ With Current Team Amid Kevin Durant Rumors, per Report

Despite the Heat being interested in a trade package for Nets star Kevin Durant, Miami is reportedly “moving ahead” with its current team, per sources of the Miami Herald.

The 33-year-old Brooklyn player requested a trade back on June 30, and rumors continue to circulate about where Durant could end up. At first, he reportedly considered Miami and Phoenix as preferred destinations.

The Nets want star players in return for the 12-time All-Star. With the Heat specifically, Brooklyn is interested in trading Durant for Bam Adebayo. However, according to the Miami Herald, the Heat have not included their star center in any of the proposed trade packages. 

On top of the Heat not wanting to trade him, Adebayo is also not eligible to be traded to the Nets because of NBA salary cap rules, which detail that a team can’t have two players signed to a rookie extension in the same trade. 

The Nets would only be able to get Adebayo if they traded Ben Simmons to the Heat or another team since he also falls under this category. It was previously reported that the Nets won’t trade Simmons though, a player who has yet to make his official start with the team since he was acquired in a blockbuster trade back in February.

Because Adebayo isn’t eligible for a Nets–Heat trade as of now, this means Miami would have to include another one of its stars, like Jimmy Butler or Tyler Herro, in a trade to be considered for Durant.

But, for now, it sounds like the Heat will just prepare for the 2022–23 season with the roster they have now.

