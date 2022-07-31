Adam Silver Releases Statement After Bill Russell’s Death

NBA and Celtics legend Bill Russell died at 88 on Sunday, leaving a lasting legacy on the league. In Russell’s honor, commissioner Adam Silver released a statement expressing his condolences.

“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports,” Silver said. “The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boson Celtics–including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards–only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society.

Silver added that Russell impacted the NBA both on and off the court with his talent and activism.

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.”

Finally, Silver said he was thankful for Russell’s commitment to the game after he retired, and he was appreciative of their personal relationship.

“For nearly 35 years since Bill completed his trailblazing career as the league’s first Black head coach, we were fortunate to see him at every major NBA event, including the NBA Finals, where he presented the Bill Russell Trophy to the Finals MVP.

“I cherished my friendship with Bill and was thrilled when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I often called him basketball’s Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Jeannine, his family and his many friends.”

