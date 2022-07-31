Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Adam Silver Releases Statement After Bill Russell’s Death

NBA and Celtics legend Bill Russell died at 88 on Sunday, leaving a lasting legacy on the league. In Russell’s honor, commissioner Adam Silver released a statement expressing his condolences.

“Bill Russell was the greatest champion in all of team sports,” Silver said. “The countless accolades that he earned for his storied career with the Boson Celtics–including a record 11 championships and five MVP awards–only begin to tell the story of Bill’s immense impact on our league and broader society.

Silver added that Russell impacted the NBA both on and off the court with his talent and activism.

“Bill stood for something much bigger than sports: the values of equality, respect and inclusion that he stamped into the DNA of our league. At the height of his athletic career, Bill advocated vigorously for civil rights and social justice, a legacy he passed down to generations of NBA players who followed in his footsteps. Through the taunts, threats and unthinkable adversity, Bill rose above it all and remained true to his belief that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Finally, Silver said he was thankful for Russell’s commitment to the game after he retired, and he was appreciative of their personal relationship.

“For nearly 35 years since Bill completed his trailblazing career as the league’s first Black head coach, we were fortunate to see him at every major NBA event, including the NBA Finals, where he presented the Bill Russell Trophy to the Finals MVP.

“I cherished my friendship with Bill and was thrilled when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I often called him basketball’s Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever. We send our deepest condolences to his wife, Jeannine, his family and his many friends.”

More Bill Russell coverage:

Breaking
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

bill-russell-celtics
NBA

NBA Legend Bill Russell Dies at 88

The Celtics icon and civil rights champion leaves behind a storied legacy as one of the most accomplished players in sports history.

By Nick Selbe28 minutes ago
Alec Pierce catching a pass during Colts camp.
Play
NFL

Colts Training Camp: Rookies Expected to Contribute Early

Indy is starting to figure out how it wants to approach a Matt Ryan-led offense with Alec Pierce and Bernhard Raimann in the mix.

By Albert Breer25 minutes ago
Annemiek van Vleuten
Cycling

Van Vleuten Breaks Through to Win Women’s Tour de France

The Dutch rider adds to her Olympic gold medal and world championships gold medals.

By Associated Press42 minutes ago
Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez holds his right hand after getting hit by a pitch vs. Houston.
MLB

X-Ray’s Negative on Julio Rodríguez’s Hand After Hit-By-Pitch

The outfielder couldn't finish the game vs. Houston.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
VERSTAPPEN Max (ned), Red Bull Racing RB18, portrait podium during the Formula 1 Aramco Magyar Nagydij 2022, Hungarian Grand Prix 2022, 12th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from July 28 to 31, 2022 on the Hungaroring, in Mogyorod, Hungary - F1 - HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2022 - RACE DPPI/Panoramic
Formula1

Max Verstappen Secures Eighth Win of Season at Hungarian Grand Prix

The Red Bull driver overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to claim his 28th career victory.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
van jefferson
NFL

Rams WR Van Jefferson to See Knee Specialist Regarding Injury

Key Los Angeles contributor could miss several weeks of training camp or face prospect of surgery.

By Thomas Neumann1 hour ago
Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald laugh during a practice.
NFL

Aaron Donald Would Have Retired If Sean McVay Didn’t Return to Rams

The star defensive tackle said he doesn't want to play for any other coach.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Start of the race: 63 RUSSELL George (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, 44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, action during the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022
Formula1

Ex-F1 Race Director Details Receiving Death Threats in 2021

Michael Masi discusses “racist, abusive, vile” messages he received after controversial Abu Dhabi ruling.

By Associated Press3 hours ago