Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Shaquille O’Neal Criticizes Kevin Durant for Trade Request

Kevin Durant’s reported trade request has developed into one of the most significant story lines in the NBA this offseason, but has also become quite polarizing with figures from around the league weighing in on whether the Nets’ star is justified in asking out of Brooklyn.

Shaquille O’Neal for one finds himself in the latter category. 

In a Tuesday appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the Hall of Fame center and current NBA on TNT analyst sounded off on Durant wanting out of a team he helped put together. The Big Diesel broke out a metaphor to describe the star forward’s trade request when asked where he thought Durant would be best positioned next season.

“When you put a house together, you should live in it …” O’Neal began. “You, as a leader, should make it work, but you don’t want to make it work; I guess you go buy another house. You know, he’s probably trying to get to a contender. It’s easier that way.”

Among the teams reportedly working to put together a package for Durant are the Celtics. Boston, who eliminated Brooklyn on a run to the NBA Finals last season, would be expected to use Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of any deal for the two-time Finals MVP.

However, Shaq isn’t exactly thrilled about the idea of a Durant-Brown swap. In fact, he told Eisen the Celtics would be better served by holding on to the 25-year-old All-Star.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“No, not at all,” O’Neal said. “You have a young nucleus that you can build and you can trust; I would keep [Jaylen Brown]. I don’t know what everyone else was watching, but Jaylen was hanging pretty tough with Durant. Looked like that to me. So, no. The answer is no.”

Before Eisen could pivot to his next question, O’Neal clarified his thoughts on a Durant-Celtics trade even further.

“Excuse me, the answer is hell no.”

Durant is reportedly planning to meet with Nets owner Joe Tsai sometime this week, sources told Heavy. The details of the reported meeting are unknown, but it’s believed the two sides will discuss how Brooklyn has found other teams’ trade offers for Durant unappealing thus far.

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: Why Deshaun Watson Should Be Held Responsible by Us 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater.
Play
Betting

Pac-12 Football Championship Futures Betting Breakdown

USC is a slight favorite at SI Sportsbook to win the Pac-12 but Utah and Oregon will challenge the Trojans.

By Frankie Taddeo6 minutes ago
Alexander Albon of Williams during free practice 2 ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary.
Play
Formula1

Albon Confirms He Will Compete for Williams Racing in 2023

It remains unknown at this time who the other F1 driver for the legendary British team will be, as Nicholas Latifi’s contract is up at the end of the season.

By Madeline Coleman17 minutes ago
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pass in a game.
NFL

49ers Provide Update on QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s Health Status

The San Francisco quarterback underwent shoulder surgery in March.

By Thomas Neumann26 minutes ago
Alabama football broadcaster Eli Gold during a 2019 game.
College Football

Alabama Broadcaster Eli Gold Sidelined to Start 2022

He has been the voice of Crimson Tide football since 1988.

By Dan Lyons30 minutes ago
Khristina Williams (1)
WNBA

Khristina Williams Is Making Space for Black Women Covering the WNBA

The Girls Talk Sports TV founder is establishing herself as a respected storyteller in the women's sports world, particularly with WNBA news and reporting.

By Danielle Bryant1 hour ago
LeBron James gives instruction to son Bronny while younger son Bryce dribbles a ball at a game in Akron, Ohio.
Play
Extra Mustard

Watch: LeBron’s Lakers Facility Workout With Sons Going Viral

The ‘James Gang’ practiced shooting drills this week.

By Dan Lyons1 hour ago
Vin Scully smiles while being honored on the at Dodger Stadium
Play
MLB

SI:AM | Vin Scully’s Best Calls

Over the course of 67 years in the booth, the legendary announcer was the soundtrack to some of the biggest moments in sports.

By Dan Gartland1 hour ago
Dodgers’ Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully puts his headset on prior to a baseball game between the Dodgers and the Giants.
Play
MLB

Sports World Pays Tribute to Legendary Vin Scully

The longtime Dodgers announcer died Tuesday at the age of 94.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago