Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

Kevin Durant Will Meet With Nets Owner This Week, per Report

Kevin Durant is reportedly planning to meet with the Nets owner Joe Tsai sometime this week, sources told HeavyThe details of the reported meeting are unknown. 

The 12-time All-Star requested a trade from the team back on June 30 even though he still has four years remaining on his contract with the Nets after he signed an extension last August.

Since requesting the trade, various teams have reached out to the Nets about a potential trade package, but none of the packages appealed to the team. Brooklyn reportedly wants All-Star-caliber players and draft picks in return for their superstar, and no one has offered that yet.

The Raptors, Heat, Suns and most recently, the Celtics were all teams said to have interest in trading for Durant. But since these reports first came out in July, the trade destinations have all been deemed unlikely due to unsatisfactory packages. There’s a chance that these failed deals could come up in conversation at the reported meeting.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Last week, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Nets are hoping for Durant to withdraw his trade and continue playing with the team as they prepare for the 2022–23 season. It’s also possible this conversation could come up in the reported meeting.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

More NBA Coverage:

Daily Cover: Why Deshaun Watson Should Be Held Responsible by Us 

Breaking
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

YOU MAY LIKE

juan soto
Play
MLB

Less Than One Hour Until the MLB Trade Deadline: Live Updates

Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell will be hanging out here talking baseball while providing updates, analysis and silly commentary. Follow along!

By Emma Baccellieri and Matt Martell6 hours ago
Oct 26, 2021; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; United States forward Alex Morgan (13) dribbles away from the defense of South Korea midfielder Cho Sohyun (8) in the second half during an international friendly soccer match at Allianz Field.
Soccer

Alex Morgan Excited to Face England at Wembley in October

The USWNT star was elated about the opportunity to face the Lionesses.

By Wilton Jackson17 minutes ago
brandon drury
MLB

Padres Executing Another Trade, Dealing for Brandon Drury

After completing massive deals to land Juan Soto, Josh Hader and Josh Bell, San Diego lands the versatile infielder from the Reds.

By Nick Selbe31 minutes ago
Chase Center
Extra Mustard

Golden State Warriors Unveil New ‘Statement Edition’ Uniforms

Team’s kit will prominently feature the words “Golden State” for the first time since 1975.

By Thomas Neumann51 minutes ago
Allison Williams interviews players after the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Ford Field in 2019.
Media

Former ESPN Reporter Allison Williams Lands New Job

The reporter left the network back in October after they established the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

By Madison Williams55 minutes ago
Brian Flores was fired after leading the Dolphins to two consecutive winning seasons.
Play
NFL

Brian Flores ‘Disappointed’ by NFL’s Tanking Investigation

The league found ‘the Dolphins did not intentionally lose games during the 2019 season,’ and no one instructed the former head coach to do so.

By Daniela Perez1 hour ago
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner reacts after missing a game tying jumper against New York Liberty in the fourth quarter on July 5, 2019 in Phoenix.
Play
WNBA

Verdict Expected Soon in Brittney Griner Trial, per Report

A decision regarding the Mercury star could come Friday.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick (81) catches the ball during training camp practice.
NFL

Report: Broncos Lose Patrick, Crockett to Severe Knee Injuries

The two offensive players supposedly went down with knee injuries during Tuesday’s training camp practice.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago