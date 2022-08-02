Kevin Durant is reportedly planning to meet with the Nets owner Joe Tsai sometime this week, sources told Heavy. The details of the reported meeting are unknown.

The 12-time All-Star requested a trade from the team back on June 30 even though he still has four years remaining on his contract with the Nets after he signed an extension last August.

Since requesting the trade, various teams have reached out to the Nets about a potential trade package, but none of the packages appealed to the team. Brooklyn reportedly wants All-Star-caliber players and draft picks in return for their superstar, and no one has offered that yet.

The Raptors, Heat, Suns and most recently, the Celtics were all teams said to have interest in trading for Durant. But since these reports first came out in July, the trade destinations have all been deemed unlikely due to unsatisfactory packages. There’s a chance that these failed deals could come up in conversation at the reported meeting.

Last week, ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that the Nets are hoping for Durant to withdraw his trade and continue playing with the team as they prepare for the 2022–23 season. It’s also possible this conversation could come up in the reported meeting.

