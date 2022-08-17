After a long, drawn-out schedule release through a series of leaks that made practically everyone (a rough estimate) sick and tired of schedule releases, the NBA finally released its regular season schedule on Wednesday. Teams will have an 82-game season and there will be a play-in tournament. It will be the first season since the start of the pandemic in 2020 to take place with the normal number of games while also following a standard-length offseason.

With opening night tipping off in only a couple months, let’s run through the 10 most exciting games on the schedule.

Oct. 18: 76ers at Celtics

For my money, as of right now these are the two best teams in the East. Philly has had a great offseason, and the word on the street this summer is James Harden is in great shape. Not to be outdone, Boston added multiple solid rotation pieces after the Finals, maintained the core of that team and is possibly in play for a Kevin Durant trade. Whatever the configuration ends up being, these teams typically end up putting on a show. They’ll be fighting throughout the season for top dog status in the East, starting on Opening Night.

Oct. 19: Mavericks at Suns

Months later, I’m still shocked at what happened in that Game 7 between Phoenix and Dallas. Remember: Not only did the Suns lose that game, they never won on the road during that entire series. The Mavericks appear to be slightly less talented headed into this season, though Luka Dončić seemingly has an answer for whatever Phoenix could throw at him. I love the chippiness between these clubs, and I’m fascinated to see how locked in the Suns are for this game after the playoff embarrassment.

Oct. 20: Clippers at Lakers

Remember the budding intracity Los Angeles rivalry when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George first played for the Clippers? While the Battle for LA never really materialized, this season could crack open the door for some theatrics. The Lakers still need to field a serious championship roster before anyone should consider them in the Clippers’ class, but LeBron vs. Kawhi will always be appointment viewing. If LA (the purple and gold one) can swing a Russell Westbrook trade, maybe the stakes of this matchup improve.

Oct. 21: Magic at Hawks

This game matters for one reason and one reason only: The bizarre beef between Paolo Banchero and Dejounte Murray. HBO needs to do one of those 24/7 boxing-style documentaries in the leadup to this one. Maybe then Murray’s and Banchero’s apparent mutual disdain for each other would start to make sense.

Oct. 21: Nuggets at Warriors

Denver is a stealth contender, and what better way for the Nuggets to measure themselves as a championship squad than against the reigning champs. Golden State has had a bit of a big brother vibe against the Nuggets when the former’s superstar core has been healthy. If the Nuggets really want to start turning the tide, they need to show during the regular season their new additions (Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) can make a difference defensively on the perimeter against a team like the Dubs.

Nov. 22: Nets at 76ers

Even with the state of the Nets being completely fluid, at some point Ben Simmons theoretically has to play in Philadelphia again. A Simmons return would be worth a watch alone. If Brooklyn still has Durant and Kyrie Irving, then this a legitimately intriguing test for both sides, with the added benefit of some hostility between all the stars involved.

Dec. 9: Timberwolves at Jazz

Rudy Gobert’s return to Utah will be fun, especially to see if the Jazz have any tricks up their sleeves against the three-time Defensive Player of the Year. This would be more fun if Utah didn’t seem headed for a full-blown tank. If we get Donovan Mitchell vs. Rudy, though? Some arguments may finally be put to rest.

Dec. 12: Celtics at Clippers

Ultimately, we have no idea how the season is going to play out. With the way everything stands at the moment though, and with the hope that there will be no major injuries for any team, this could very well end up being a Finals preview when these two sides face off. And watching the Celtics’ switch-everything defense and wing-oriented offense go up against the rangy, modern, spacey Clippers could be some of the best basketball displayed all season. If all goes well, it’s very possible the Celts and Clips face off more than only twice.

Dec. 25: Bucks at Celtics

Milwaukee lost a seven-game heartbreaker to Boston in the second round, with Khris Middleton missing the entire series. The intensity of these postseason games was remarkable, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum trading haymakers while other stars (Jrue Holiday) made big plays and new heroes (Grant Williams!) emerged. If both squads are healthy, a convincing win for either side adds even more dramatic flair to their previous postseason prizefight.

Dec. 25: Grizzlies at Warriors

Perhaps the two teams with the best rivalry potential in the NBA at the moment. The Grizz and Dubs played a contentious second-round series in the postseason and have been trading barbs ever since. Hopefully both sides are healthy for this one after injuries marred the playoff bout. Whatever happens, the trash talk before, during and after this game will be elite.

