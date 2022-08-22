Grizzlies Express Interest in Trading for Kevin Durant, per Report

After reiterating his trade request to Brooklyn ownership two weeks ago, Nets star Kevin Durant remains in limbo with the new NBA season fast approaching.

While the Celtics, Heat and Raptors remain serious Eastern Conference contenders for the 12-time All-Star, a new Western Conference team has emerged as a suitor for Durant.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Grizzlies have emerged as a possible landing spot for Durant as they continue to evolve as an emerging franchise behind star point guard Ja Morant.

Memphis boasts five first-round picks, as well as plenty of young players like Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ziaire Williams and others who could make a trade package for the Nets star enticing.

As Charania points out in his story, Morant tweeted out “easy money” following the news that broke regarding Durant’s initial trade request at the end of June. Could Morant have been referring to the possibility of the Grizzlies being in the mix to land the future Hall-of-Famer?

While a trade to Memphis is far from a certainty, the Grizzlies can now be viewed as yet another suitor for the superstar, as his future in Brooklyn remains in serious doubt.

