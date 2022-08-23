Magic Johnson Responds to ‘False Story’ That He Donated Blood

Earvin “Magic” Johnson has responded to a viral online photo that claimed the Hall of Famer donated blood.

An image showing Johnson with a tourniquet around his arm as a doctor takes his blood circulated the web Tuesday. A satirical Twitter account captioned the photo, “Earlier today, NBA legend Magic Johnson donated some of his blood to the Red Cross to help underprivileged communities help fight COVID-19.” The post, which has since been deleted, was retweeted more than 10,000 times and liked by 28,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m aware of the false story circling the internet, and to be clear, I have never donated blood,” Johnson tweeted Tuesday morning.

Johnson, who announced in 1991 that he tested positive for HIV, is unable to donate blood. HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is a virus “that attacks cells that help the body fight infection, making a person more vulnerable to other infections and diseases,” according to HIV.gov. The virus can be transmitted via blood contact with a person who has a detectable viral load. If the virus is not treated, it can lead to AIDS.

The Red Cross does not accept blood donations from anyone who has ever received a positive HIV test. All donations are screened for it and other transmissible diseases.

The Associated Press reported that the image comes from a 2012 documentary that featured Johnson called Endgame: AIDS in Black America. The decade-old photo shows the 12-time All-Star was getting his blood drawn by his longtime doctor, Dr. David Ho, during a routine checkup.

The five-time NBA champion announced in a press conference on Nov. 7, 1991, he tested positive for HIV and would immediately be leaving the NBA. At the time of his diagnosis, he had just married his wife, Cookie, and she was pregnant with their first child.

Johnson returned to the NBA for the 1992 All-Star Game and coached the Lakers for part of the ’93–94 season before returning as a player in the ’95–96 season. He officially retired in ’96 following the season.

Since his diagnosis, Johnson has become an advocate for HIV and AIDS treatment and prevention.

