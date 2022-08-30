Fresh off a two-year, $97.1 million extension with the Lakers, soon-to-be 38-year-old LeBron James continues to put up All-NBA numbers late in his career.

Despite being one of the league’s elder statesman, there doesn’t appear to be any slowing down for James anytime soon.

LeBron has repeatedly voiced his desire to play with his older son, Bronny, but now James is voicing his desire to play alongside younger son Bryce as well.

“I like to throw things out in the airwaves, but I’m not one to [say] what’s going to happen in the next two to three years,” LeBron told Sports Illustrated. “I am a visionary, but I’m also a guy that lives in the moment. I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff.”

When asked specifically if he could see himself playing not just with Bronny, but also with Bryce, James made it clear that it’s something he’s thought about—depending on how his body and mind feel.

“I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to the body, but more importantly, my mind,” LeBron told SI. “If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even the limit for me. I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

In order to play with both Bronny and Bryce, LeBron would be playing into his early 40s. He has said in the past that he draws inspiration from NFL legend Tom Brady, who is entering his age-45 season with the NFL’s Bucs. When Brady retired earlier this year, but later announced his return, LeBron said he was excited about the quarterback’s decision to continue playing.

“He took a chunk of me when he retired, and then when he came back I was like, ‘I needed that for sure,’” LeBron told SI.

