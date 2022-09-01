The blockbuster news that the Cavaliers traded a massive haul for Jazz star Donovan Mitchell rocked the NBA world Thursday. It was a great day for Cleveland fans, and Lakers star LeBron James was excited as well.

After the news broke, James responded to a tweet saying the Cavaliers will have “all the right pieces to contend now” with Mitchell pairing up with fellow 2022 All-Star guard Darius Garland.

“SO TOUGH!!!!! Super Dope,” James said on Twitter.

It’s clear James still has some love for the team that has struggled to find success at any point when he’s not on the roster.

The last time the Cavaliers won a playoff series without James was in 1998. Now, they have three 2022 All-Stars on their roster with Mitchell, Garland and center Jarrett Allen, not to mention the young standout big man in Evan Mobley. Last year, Cleveland finished with a 44–38 record but still missed out on the playoffs.

James was drafted by Cleveland in 2003, famously left in free agency in 2010 but returned in 2014 where he dedicated himself to helping the franchise win its first NBA title. He did just that in 2016 after being down 3–1 in the finals to the 73–6 Warriors.

Regardless of what uniform he finds himself in, the Ohio native appears to have unwavering love for his first NBA team.

