The Jazz are trading star guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cavaliers for three unprotected first round picks and two pick swaps, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The unprotected picks are in 2025, 2027 and 2029 with the pick swaps being in 2026 and 2028.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports also reports Cleveland is sending Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to Utah as part of the deal. Sexton is signing a new four-year deal worth $72 million that’s fully guaranteed in the sign-and-trade deal, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Mitchell averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds this past season on 45% shooting from the field. He was also named to his third straight All-Star Game. Mitchell was drafted out of Louisville by Utah with the No. 13 pick in the 2017 draft, and with he and Rudy Gobert now gone from the franchise, it appears as though the Jazz are entering a full rebuild.

After the Jazz traded Gobert on July 1 to the Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal, Jazz general manager Justin Zanik told reporters that Mitchell was not “untouchable.” Just days later it was reported that the team was open to trade offers. Now, both the franchise and Mitchell will get a fresh start.

Mitchell will join fellow 2022 All Stars Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland in Cleveland as well as standout young big man Evan Mobley.

More NBA Coverage: