Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Apologizes for Homophobic Comments

Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards issued an apology Sunday for homophobic comments he directed towards the LGBTQ+ community on social media over the weekend.

Edwards, 21, posted a now-deleted video on his Instagram story in which he calls a group of people standing outside “queer” while the camera zooms in on the individuals from the inside of a car. He can also be heard saying, “Look what the world done came to, bruh” before the video ends. The NSFW post later went viral on Twitter, drawing a wave of backlash in the process.

On Sunday afternoon, Edwards addressed the situation in a tweet expressing his remorse for his comments.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry,” Edwards said. “It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

While the NBA has yet to issue a comment on the matter, it’s possible Edwards could be subjected to league discipline for his remarks. The NBA has previously fined Kevin Durant and Nikola Jokic for homophobic comments the players made in 2021 and 2018, respectively.

Edwards, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft, is entering his third season with the Timberwolves.