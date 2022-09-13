The NBA announced Tuesday that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver will be suspended one year following a league investigation into workplace misconduct.

Sarver will also pay a fine of $10 million.

The league’s investigation found Sarver said the n-word at least five times during his 18-year ownership tenure in Phoenix. Per the NBA investigation, Sarver consistently acted inappropriately toward employees, including numerous “sex-related comments toward female employees.” Sarver also made “inappropriate comments about the physical appearance” of both women who worked for the team and elsewhere, and he also reportedly engaged in “inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees.”

Despite the findings, the league determined that none of Sarver’s behavior was “motivated by racial or gender-based animus.”

Besides Sarver’s actions, the investigation also found that the Suns’ human resources process was “historically ineffective,” as any employee who acted inappropriately under Sarver’s watch is no longer with the team. Since July 2021, Phoenix has updated its HR team and policy, which the investigation determined has been a successful measure.

As part of Sarver’s suspension, he cannot show up to any NBA or WNBA facility, or attend any NBA or WNBA event during the 2022–23 season. He cannot represent the Suns or Mercury in any fashion, take part in Suns or Mercury business or participate in any NBA or WNBA business. Additionally, Sarver has to undergo a training program for conduct in the workplace, and his $10 million fine will be donated to organizations “race and gender-based issues in and outside the workplace.”

The Suns and Mercury organizations will also be given a set of tasks they must complete. That includes bringing in an outside firm to help determine better processes for workplace training, policies and hiring, administering consistent anonymous workplace culture surveys, and immediately reporting any workplace misconduct to the league.

Additionally, both organizations must give the league consistent reports about their progress with these requirements and listen to the league’s recommendations to any changes in workplace conduct.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that while Sarver “cooperated fully” with the investigation, he did not agree that he deserved the punishment that the NBA ultimately handed down.

In November 2021, ESPN reported accounts from more than 70 current and former Suns employees who detailed a toxic workplace environment under Sarver that included both racism and misogyny. This included detailed instances of when Sarver said the n-word, including when he said he hired Lindsey Hunter as head coach in ’13 over Dan Majerle because “these [n-words] need a [n-word].” The NBA opened its investigation soon after that report was published.