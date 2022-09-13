Trailer Drops for Netflix’s Upcoming ‘Redeem Team’ Documentary

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer for The Redeem Team, the documentary on the 2008 U.S. Olympic men’s basketball squad that won gold in Beijing. The trailer features interviews with LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and even some vintage footage of the late Kobe Bryant.

The Olympic squad was given the nickname after the 2004 team shockingly won bronze despite toting some of the best players in the world including Tim Duncan and Allen Iverson. James, Wade, and Anthony were also on the squad but had just finished their rookie years in the NBA.

But in 2008, the trio returned to international competition far more experienced and with some more Hall of Fame backup. Bryant, along with reigning rebounding champion Dwight Howard and future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul were among the new additions.

The squad was rounded out by Deron Williams, Carlos Boozer, Jason Kidd, Michael Redd, Chris Bosh and Tayshaun Prince. The documentary premieres on the streaming platform Oct. 7.

