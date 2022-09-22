Before the latest episode of JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast, it appeared that there was no love lost between Ben Simmons and the city of Philadelphia. The Nets star infamously requested a trade after receiving harsh criticism for his performance in the 2021 playoffs and hasn’t played basketball since.

While on the podcast, the former 76ers point guard was asked if his lack of shooting was magnified because he was in Philadelphia but he took the time to express his admiration for the team’s fans.

“People in Philly just want to have something to say about f----- anything,” he said. “I post a picture of a f------ car or dog I got reporters saying ‘You should be in the f------ gym.’ Come on man.

“Philly is obviously a sports city,” he added. “And my experience playing there was incredible. Like, for the most part it was incredible. I had a great time. The fans are unbelievable. I still have an apartment there so I do own some real estate in Philadelphia still. I feel like I’m a part of Philly still.”

Simmons was a star for the 76ers after being drafted No. 1 in the 2016 NBA draft thanks to his defense, playmaking and size. However, he has become infamous for his inability and unwillingness to shoot the ball. In his four seasons of playing in the NBA, he has attempted just 34 three-point shots and made five of them. He also shoots 60% from the charity stripe for his career.

His shooting shortcomings were under a microscope in the 2021 playoffs series against the Hawks where, not only did he struggle, but would go long periods of time without even attempting a shot. After Philadelphia fans heavily criticized him he demanded a trade and refused to suit up for the 76ers during the 2021–22 campaign, citing his mental health. He was eventually traded to the Nets but has yet to play for his new team due to a herniated disc in his back.

“I value that time I did spend in Philly,” Simmons said. “I was able to learn and grow in that city and I got friends for life there. My brother lives there, like, I got family there. So yeah, Philly is great. I think people think that I hate it.”

