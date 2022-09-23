Source: Celtics Made ’No Guarantees’ to Ime Udoka About His Future

The Celtics officially suspended coach Ime Udoka for the 2022–23 season for “violations of team policies.” This comes just a day after it was reported that the coach had an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female member of the team’s staff.

According to a source via Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, the Celtics did not guarantee Udoka a job once his suspension ends for the following 2023–24 season.

“A decision about [Udoka’s] future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date,” the Celtics’ statement read.

With Udoka’s suspension, Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla is reportedly expected to take over as interim coach. Mazzulla has never held a head-coaching job in the NBA, though he did coach Boston’s Summer League team.

The 2021–22 season marked Udoka’s first season as Celtics coach. He led the team to a second-place finish in the Eastern Conference during the regular season, and eventually to the team’s first NBA Finals appearance in 12 years.

