Celtics coach Ime Udoka reportedly had an “improper intimate and consensual relationship” with a female member of the team’s staff, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. His behavior was considered a violation of the team’s code of conduct.

The news comes hours after ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Celtics coach could reportedly face potential disciplinary action, including a serious suspension, for violating team rules.

Per Wojnarowski, the franchise is still working on a suspension for Udoka and a length of punishment that could be announced later on Thursday. However, it is believed that Udoka's job is not in jeopardy.

Udoka took over before last season following Danny Ainge’s retirement and Brad Stevens moving into the team’s front office as president of basketball operations. The first-year head coach led the team to a second-place finish in Eastern Conference in the regular season and the team’s first appearance in the NBA Finals in 12 years.

