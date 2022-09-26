LiAngelo Ball signed with the Hornets on Monday, a day before the team begins training camp for the 2022–23 season.

Terms of the deal were not released by the team.

LiAngelo joins his younger brother, LaMelo Ball, in Charlotte. LaMelo is coming off his first All-Star season in 2021-22 after being named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020-21. Oldest brother Lonzo Ball currently plays for the Bulls.

So, for the first time, all three Ball brothers will be in the NBA.

The signing increases the Hornets’ roster to the maximum of 20, meaning there will be cuts before the regular season begins on Oct. 19. LiAngelo likely will be competing for a spot on the team during training camp. NBA rosters are capped at 15 players during the season.

LiAngelo previously played for the Hornets’ Summer League team in 2021 and ’22. This summer, Ball played in three games for the Hornets, averaging six points and two rebounds. Last summer, Ball averaged 9.6 points and two rebounds per game.

Ball most recently played for the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets’ G League affiliate, last season. In 36 games and six starts, the guard averaged 5.6 points and 1.4 rebounds.

Additionally, back in 2017–18, Ball played for Vytautas Prienu in Lithuania.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Charlotte Hornets coverage, go to All Hornets.