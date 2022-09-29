Kyrie Irving Addresses Expectations for Ben Simmons With Nets

When the Nets acquired Ben Simmons from the 76ers in February, there was a great deal of chatter surrounding his place on the team, his mental health, issues with his back and when fans could expect to see him play in a Brooklyn uniform.

Last season, one filled with plenty of adversity for Brooklyn, the three-time All-Star did not play in any of the Nets regular season games after his arrival, nor did he play in the franchise’s postseason run that ended with the team being swept by the Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. In fact, Simmons has not played in a NBA game in 466 days, when the Hawks defeated the 76ers in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Nets are slated to open preseason action on Oct. 3 against Simmons’s former team with the regular season beginning less than three weeks later. Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving believes Simmons has a great deal of talent and is intrigued by the guard’s role with the team this season.

“Anything’s possible,” Irving said, per ESPN. “He [Simmons] has that ‘it’ inside of him so now we just have to slowly develop him where he knows that he can just go out there and be himself. We want him to be his highest potential of himself as a player, be able to accomplish things out on the floor that he wasn't able to do the last few years. And just have some fun being at peace around him.”

When it comes to the 26-year-old being at peace in his new environment, Irving can relate as the seven-time All-Star has played for three different franchises—including the Nets—while having to navigate on and off-the-court scrutiny with each team. Irving is hoping his own experiences of balancing his mental health with the taxing demands of the NBA game will help Simmons feel more secure in fitting in with the team.

“It means everything,” Irving said, per ESPN. “[The NBA]‘s a profession for sure, I don’t want to knock that, it’s a seriousness about it, but building team camaraderie takes that ability to go through some uncomfortable moments and you got to be balanced mentally, spiritually, emotionally.

“We all are supportive … we can understand and meet him where he’s at and just have him enjoy the game. Rather than make it feel like it’s something he’s forced to come to at all.”

