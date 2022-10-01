Klay Thompson Describes ‘Mental Block’ That Has Slowed His Preseason

Klay Thompson is entering training camp fully healthy for the first time in a long time, and he was careful to make sure that was the case all summer.

The Warriors forward didn’t play in the team’s game in Japan vs. the Wizards. In fact, he hasn’t played much since the team won the NBA Finals in June.

“I didn’t play a lot this summer,” he said. “It was hard, especially what I went through the last summer I was healthy, popping my achilles, it was really hard for me to get out there.”

Thompson mentioned that it’s tough to really express the issue that he faced all summer regarding playing basketball, but he is confident that he will get over it at some point.

“It’s hard to explain, it’s like a mental block in a way,” he said. “I’m going to face it one day but this season was so taxing coming back, it was hard.”

From 2019–20, Thompson dealt with two major knee injuries. First, he had to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals. Then, while he was almost fully recovered in the summer of 2020, Thompson tore his Achilles during a pickup game before the season began. It’s that second injury that has been so hard for him to get over.

While Thompson is disappointed he didn’t play in the Warriors exhibition overseas, he understands that the team wants him fully healthy for the year. And, through all of his doubts over the summer, he had just as much excitement for the upcoming season.

“I feel great, I’m excited for the season,” he said, “It’s hard to put into words how excited I am.”

More NBA Coverage:

For more Golden State Warriors coverage, go to Inside The Warriors.