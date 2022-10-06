Disagreements between teammates aren’t uncommon in pro sports, but such a situation appears to have simmered to a flash point Wednesday with the Warriors.

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical confrontation at practice, leaving the team to consider discipline for Green, according to a report by The Athletic.

Green and Poole reportedly became engaged in a heated interaction, coming chest to chest and pushing each other. Green then “forcefully struck” Poole, causing the two to be separated by teammates, according to The Athletic.

Practice was stopped momentarily to allow the situation to cool down. Although Green and Poole are reportedly known to commonly argue with each other, Warriors management is concerned by Wednesday’s escalation.

Green, 32, is entering his 11th NBA season. The veteran forward earned his fourth career All-Star selection last season, averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.

Poole, 23, is entering his fourth pro season. The versatile guard averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 2021-22.

There was enough harmony between the two en route to Golden State’s NBA title last season, but the championship honeymoon appears to be over.

