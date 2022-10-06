Being in the NBA for 20 years, LeBron James has enjoyed watching several future superstar talents while they were still in college. From Zion Williamson to Stephen Curry, James has seen it all but when asked about the favorite to be selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft he appeared bewildered.

Victor Wembanyama is a 7’3” power forward from France who plays for the French team Metropolitans 92. The 18-year-old is viewed as one of the best prospects to ever come out of Europe and James shared his thoughts after watching him play earlier this week.

“We’re labeling like this unicorn thing, everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien,” James said. “I’ve never seen . . . No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor.”

James went on to praise his step-back shooting ability from different angles along with his ability to block shots. He even went as far as to call him a “generational talent.”

