Warriors’ Kerr Expects Draymond Green to Return With Team Saturday

Following the physical confrontation that occurred on Wednesday between Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole, coach Steve Kerr addressed the question surrounding a potential punishment for Green.

Kerr said he expects the Warriors forward will rejoin the team on Saturday, per ESPN’s Kendra Andrews. The entire team has Friday off, which is why he will not return to practice until Saturday.

It was first reported on Wednesday that Green could potentially receive a punishment for his actions, including a suspension or fine. Green reportedly “forcefully struck” Poole during their confrontation.

In terms of a long-term suspension, general manager Bob Myers told reporters on Thursday that Green is not expected to miss any games this season, per Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas. However, his punishment will be handled internally.

Green missed practice on Thursday, though. Myers said that the Warriors forward came to practice to apologize to his teammates for what occurred on Wednesday, and then he went home for the day, per Andrews.

The Warriors will play on Sunday for a preseason matchup against the Lakers.

