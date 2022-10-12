In 2018, after two stints with the Cavaliers and an impressive four-year run with the Heat, LeBron James took the next step in his career. The future Hall of Famer signed with the Lakers, becoming the next in a long line of superstars to play for the legendary Los Angeles franchise.

James became the spiritual successor to Kobe Bryant, whose legendary run with the Lakers came to an end in 2016 after two decades with the franchise. Bryant won five NBA titles with L.A., securing his spot next to Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain among the franchise’s many legendary figures.

Bryant welcomed James with open arms upon his 2018 signing, sending him a clear three-word message upon his decision. LeBron recounted the moment during Legacy, a new Hulu documentary about the Lakers family.

“The day I signed, Kobe said, ‘You family now,’” James shared.

After a tumultuous start in L.A., LeBron would bring an NBA title back to the city in 2020, the year of the COVID-19 necessitated bubble playoffs in Orlando. After a 52–19 regular season, Los Angeles would go an impressive 16–5 in postseason play, beating the Heat in six games to capture the title.

James was the team’s leading scorer in five of the six games.

Sadly, Bryant wasn’t able to see his team win that 17th title. In late January, just over a month before COVID-19’s major proliferation throughout the country, he was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others while on the way to a basketball game at his Mamba Sports Academy.

