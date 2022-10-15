The NBA season hasn’t tipped off and the Lakers are already worried about the health of a key member in their backcourt rotation.

According to insider Shams Charania, Los Angeles has some worry that point guard Dennis Schröder may have suffered a long-term injury ahead of the team’s opener on Tuesday. The 29-year-old did not travel to the Lakers final preseason game against the Kings on Friday night and will continue to have the injured finger on his right hand evaluated before a recovery timeline is expected.



Schröder sustained the injury during L.A.’s preseason game against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, according to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times. He played just nine minutes before leaving the game and not returning.

Schröder signed a one-year deal with the Lakers this offseason, returning to the team that he previously played for during the 2020–21 campaign. He was expected to be a major part of the team’s backcourt rotation alongside Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn this upcoming season.

Set to enter his 10th year in the NBA, Schröder played 64 games for the Celtics and Rockets last season, averaging a combined 13.5 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Now poised to begin the season short-handed, the Lakers will take on the defending champion Warriors on Tuesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.

