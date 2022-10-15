Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins Agrees to Contract Extension, per Report

The Warriors boast four NBA titles in the past eight seasons, but they don’t appear to be getting complacent.

The reigning league champions have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $109 million with forward Andrew Wiggins, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The news comes on the heels of news earlier in the day that Golden State is reportedly finalizing a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole.

Wiggins was a key roster piece for the Warriors and earned his first career All-Star selection last season. He averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds in 31.9 minutes per game during the 2021-22 regular season. Last postseason, he averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 22 games.

Wiggins, who had led the Warriors in minutes played each of the past two seasons, is scheduled to earn $33.6 million in 2022-23. The extension will kick in for the 2023-24 season.

Unless the Warriors makes at least one major roster move before the 2023-24 season, the team will be facing a precarious financial situation. The Wiggins and Pool extensions mean that Golden State currently is slated to pay $483 million in salary and luxury tax in 2023-24, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

