Warriors Finalizing $140 Million Jordan Poole Extension, Agents Say

The Warriors have wasted little time in locking up young star guard Jordan Poole in the wake of his incident with Draymond Green. The guard’s agents tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that the two sides are finalizing a massive four-year, $140 million extension.

“Sides are completing final details today and formal agreement expected soon,” Wojnarowski reported on Saturday morning.

The 22-year-old has improved drastically each year in the league, and is coming off of a career year, helping Golden State win a fourth title during the era led by Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Green. He averaged 18.5 points and four assists per game in 2021–22, shooting 44.8/36.4/92.5% in 30 minutes per contest on the season. He remained a key contributor in the playoffs, averaging 17 points and shooting over 39% from three point range.

