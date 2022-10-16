Here are the three biggest questions facing the Boston Celtics.

How much will the Ime Udoka situation affect the team?

The NBA is known as a players’ league, but it can’t be discounted what Udoka brought to the squad on its run to the NBA Finals. With a new coach for at least this season, it is certainly worth wondering whether that could impact Boston’s standing in a crowded Eastern Conference. Joe Mazzulla will have his work cut out for him to match the achievements of the previous first-year coach.

Will Tatum and Brown prove last season wasn’t a fluke?

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have had quite a bit of success together. However, we aren’t that far removed from many wanting to break up the Celtics’ core. And though Tatum had an electric run through the East, he wasn’t so great against Golden State. Meanwhile, Brown had his name in trade rumors all offseason. To be considered a true superstar duo, the Celtics’ stars will have to provide an encore performance.

Does Malcolm Brogdon put them over the top?

When things broke down against the Warriors, it felt like Boston would descend into disarray. Marcus Smart is a tremendous cog to the team defensively and from an energy standpoint, but orchestrating an offense isn’t exactly his game. Perhaps the veteran Brogdon could be the piece the team was missing when it comes to getting settled when things break down.