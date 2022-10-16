Here are the three biggest questions facing the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Does Donovan Mitchell make them contenders?

The Cavs made perhaps the marquee move of the offseason. But headlines are one thing; wins are another. Mitchell gives them another option as a scorer alongside Darius Garland, and, with the core already in place, the expectations will be for Donovan to have Cleveland positioned as a perennial contender in the East.

Will perimeter defense be an issue?

Mitchell and Garland are a small pairing, and, while the Cavs have some bigs who can make a difference on the defensive end in Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, how they defend the perimeter could be a key to their season. They will need players like Isaac Okoro to step up on the wing.

Will Evan Mobley take a leap?

Cleveland already made the splashy acquisition. The next step is development from within. No player on the roster may be more poised to take a leap than Mobley, who displayed a ton of athletic potential. If he can dominate other aspects of the floor while efficiently scoring, that will go a long way to supplement the team’s explosive guards.