Nate Robinson, who played 11 NBA seasons with the Knicks, Celtics, Thunder, Warriors, Bulls, Nuggets, Clippers and Pelicans, made a statement Saturday revealing that he’s battling kidney failure.

The 38-year-old former point guard said he’s privately been dealing with issues related to renal failure for the past four years and hopes to be a vocal inspiration to others suffering from the same illness.

“I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years. I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness, and come together for a greater cause—our health,” Robinson wrote.

"I was never a vocal leader on the court. I preferred to lead by example, but now it's time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease.

“I am grateful for the care and support I’ve received and continue to receive during this process, and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me.”

Robinson, a first-round draft pick out of Washington in 2005, averaged 11 points and three assists over the course of his NBA career. He last played in the league with New Orleans in 2015-16.

The Seattle-area native won the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest three times and recorded 6,807 points and 1,826 assists during his career.

Robinson has remained active since leaving the NBA, playing overseas and in the Big 3 league. He also fought in a professional boxing match, losing to YouTube star Jake Paul in November 2020.

