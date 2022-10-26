Celtics’ Grant Williams Suspended One Game for Contact With Official

Celtics forward Grant Williams was suspended by the NBA for one game after “recklessly making contact” and “directing inappropriate language” at a game official on Oct. 24 during the team’s game vs. the Bulls.

Williams earned a technical foul during the team’s 120–102 loss to the Bulls on Monday and then was ejected because of his actions.

During the fourth quarter, Williams was knocked down by Bulls forward Zach LaVine and called for a blocking foul. When Williams quickly got up from the ground, he bumped into the game official, triggering the ejection.

The one-game suspension will be served on Friday, Oct. 28, meaning Williams will miss the Celtics’ game vs. the Cavaliers in Boston. He will not earn pay during his suspension.

However, the crew chief from Monday’s game, Marc Davis, told reporters after the game that Williams’ contact was deemed intentional after the game.

“After it is correctly judged a blocking foul on Williams, he jumps up and approaches official [Cheryl] Flores and makes intentional physical contact with her and he is ejected as per rule for this sportsmanship act,” Davis said, via MassLive.

Williams has been coming off the bench so far this season for the Celtics. He’s averaged 24.8 minutes through four games this season.

More NBA Coverage:

For more Boston Celtics coverage, go to Inside The Celtics.