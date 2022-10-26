Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Sidelined With Knee Stiffness

The Clippers are clearing erring on the side of caution with Kawhi Leonard.

The superstar forward, who underwent reconstructive surgery to repair the ACL in his right knee last year, is now experiencing stiffness in the knee, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.

Leonard missed Tuesday’s game, a 108-94 loss to the Thunder in Oklahoma City and will miss Thursday’s game, when the Clippers (2–2) again play at the Thunder. He will fly back to Los Angeles on Wednesday to have treatment on the knee, per Youngmisuk.

Leonard, 31, has not suffered a setback, according to Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. Instead, the team is just being careful with its franchise player.

“After shootaround, [he] experienced some stiffness in his knee,” Lue said before Tuesday’s game, per Youngmisuk. “And so we want to be cautious, make sure we’re doing the right thing by him, even though he wanted to play.”

Paul George (illness) and Marcus Morris (personal reasons) also missed Tuesday’s game for the Clippers.

Leonard played approximately 20 minutes in two of the Clippers’ first three games of the season, coming off the bench both times. He rested during the team’s Saturday game in Sacramento, in the front end of back-to-back games.

The earliest Leonard might return to action is Sunday, when the Clippers play host to the Pelicans.

