LeBron James Vows to Be More Aggressive After Lakers’ Latest Loss

37-year-old LeBron James has averaged 25.3 points, 10 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game for the Lakers so far this season, but it hasn’t been enough to lead the team to a single win so far.

Los Angeles fell to 0–4 with a 110–99 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday night, and James is taking some of the onus on himself to play more aggressively.

“I wasn’t aggressive enough in a lot of my turnovers,” he said after the game, per ESPN. “I was coming off a lot of screens, looking to pass, get guys involved, and I wasn’t aggressive enough.

“That’s an easy fix for me. I’ll be much better on Friday with that. I’ve done it over and over the course of my career. That’s an easy fix. I’m not worried about that.”

James finished with perhaps his worst game of the season, finishing with a season-low 19 points on 8-of-21 shooting with eight turnovers. He added nine assists and seven rebounds.

Among the biggest issues for James and the team is one that he called out after the team’s disappointing season opener against the Warriors: three-point shooting. James is shooting 25.7% from distance on the year, almost 10 full percentage points below his career average. The team has been historically bad, shooting 22.3%. Only Austin Reaves—who is seventh on the team in minutes—is shooting better than James from three-point range at 4-for-10 on the year.

