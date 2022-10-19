It didn’t take long for LeBron James to address a glaring weakness the Lakers have after a poor opening-night showing against the defending champion Warriors on Tuesday.

Los Angeles shot a meager 10-for-40 (25%) from the three-point line in the 123–109 loss. When James was asked about the team’s shooting woes, he gave the big-picture answer.

“I think we’re getting great looks. But it could also be teams giving us great looks,” he said after the loss. “Being completely honest, we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting. That’s just the truth of the matter is. It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team.”

The Lakers are looking to put last year’s 33–49 record in the rearview, but it appears they still haven’t addressed some of the core issues that plagued them in the past. Last season, they ranked 22nd in team three-point shooting (34.7%) and 18th in total makes from behind the arc (982).

