In a shocking move, the Spurs waived former No. 12 overall pick Joshua Primo on Friday, the team announced.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs CEO RC Buford said in the statement.

The team’s statement went on to say that the organization, including front office executives, coaching staff and players “will have no additional comment to share at this time.”

The former lottery pick was waived on Friday a mere two weeks after the team elected to exercise his third-year player option for next season. The move to exercise the option on Primo fully-guaranteed his $4.3 million salary for the 2023-’24 season.

The 19-year-old appeared primed to have a significant role in the rotation both now and into the future. Primo averaged 7.0 points and 4.5 assists on 34.6% shooting in four games this season.

The shooting guard did not play on Wednesday against the Timberwolves due to left glute soreness. Primo was once again listed as out of San Antonio’s game on Friday night before the announcement of him being waived about an hour before the Spurs took on the Bulls.

