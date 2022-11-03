Irving Accepts Responsibility for Post’s Impact, but Doesn’t Apologize

The Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League released a statement on Wednesday regarding the guard’s recent promotion of an antisemitic documentary film on social media.

Irving has yet to publicly apologize for his Twitter post promoting the film. A statement from the Nets guard was included in the team’s press release.

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said in the statement. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people, and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

The Nets and owner Joe Tsai condemned hate speech on Saturday, a day after Irving made the post.

The Nets organization plans to help “promote education” and combat hate speech by donating $500,000 to causes and organizations that work to fight hate speech. Irving also plans to donate $500,000 to these organizations.

“The events of the past week have sparked many emotions within the Nets organization, our Brooklyn community, and the nation,” the statement begins. “The public discourse that followed has brought greater awareness to the challenges we face as a society when it comes to combating hate and hate speech. We are ready to take on this challenge and we recognize that this is a unique moment to make a lasting impact.”

