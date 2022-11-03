Amid an underwhelming 4-5 start, the 76ers will be without All-Star guard James Harden for the near future.

Harden reportedly is expected to miss the next month due to a strained tendon in his right foot, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden played in Wednesday night’s 121-111 loss to the Wizards, scoring 24 points with 10 assists in 35 minutes.

For the season, the former MVP is averaging 22.0 points, 10.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Philadelphia had won three games in a row prior to Wednesday’s defeat against Washington.

The 76ers face a busy stretch ahead, with five games in a 10-day span, beginning with Friday’s home game against the Knicks.

