Nike Suspends Relationship With Kyrie Irving After Antisemitic Post

Nike announced Friday that it is pausing its relationship with Nets star Kyrie Irving, effective immediately.

The sportswear giant’s decision comes after Irving doubled down on his comments for the promotion of an antisemitic film and book entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on social media last week despite saying he “meant no disrespect” by it.

An article published by Rolling Stone first noted Irving’s promotion of the 2018 movie, one based off Ronald Dalton’s 2015 book that is “stuffed with antisemitic tropes.”

Irving recently apologized for his promotion of the film and book, saying he takes “full accountability and responsibly for [his] actions,” and that he “wants to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this. This statement came hours after the Nets suspended him, in part for previously declining to apologize. Now, Nike will not be continuing business with the seven-time All-Star for the time being, which includes no longer launching his new Kyrie 8 shoe, which was scheduled to release on Nov. 11.

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said in a statement. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8. We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Prior to Nike suspending its relationship with Irving, the company released a statement on Wednesday, sharing that it “condemned any form of antisemitism.” Irving's sneaker line with Nike launched in 2014 and became a popular shoe among NBA and WNBA stars. Currently, Irving’s shoes are in the top five best sellers for Nike.

This is not the first incident involving Irving and Nike. In July 2021, Irving accused Nike of keeping him from the design process of the Nike Kyrie 8, later rebranded to the Nike Kyrie Infinity, and even called the sneak “trash.” Then in May, ESPN reported that the company would not likely extend Irving’s contract beyond the 2022-23 NBA season.

In a situation in which Nets owner Joe Tsai and the NBA condemned Irving’s antisemitic comments, the 11-year veteran’s relationship with the multinational corporation is now in jeopardy.

