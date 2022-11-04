Hours after Nets guard Kyrie Irving was suspended by his team for not publicly apologizing for his recent promotion of an antisemitic book and film on social media, Irving posted an apology on his Instagram.

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions,” Irving wrote. “I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. ... I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate.”

Irving spoke to the media earlier on Thursday and declined to apologize for promoting the antisemitic film.

As of now, Irving will serve a suspension for “no less than five games” without pay. He is reportedly set to meet with NBA commissioner Adam Silver next week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

