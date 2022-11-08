Garbage time at Vivint Arena began with just over seven minutes to play in the fourth quarter, with Utah building on a commanding 19-point lead and the Lakers’ starters—what was left of them—looking gassed. After getting bludgeoned for 130 points by the Jazz on Friday, L.A.’s suddenly bad defense surrendered a season-high 139 in a 23-point rout.

“Obviously it sucks,” said Anthony Davis.

Said Darvin Ham, “We’re not being who we are.”

Ten games in and the Lakers’ season is slipping away. They are 2–8 and in a free fall. Blame has shifted from lackluster shooting to an erratic Russell Westbrook to (currently) a defense that has been gashed for an average of 127 points during L.A.’s three-game skid. On Monday, the Lakers played without LeBron James, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV. Even the most optimistic fan would likely admit their presence wouldn’t have made the difference.

Seven Jazz players scored in double figures on Monday, with all five starters racking up at least 10 points and Collin Sexton teaming with ex-Laker Talen Horton-Tucker to combine for 32 off the bench. After scoring 75 points in the first half on Friday, Utah blitzed L.A. for 76 on Monday night. The Jazz pummeled the Lakers on the boards (41–33), doubled them up in assists (30–15) and scored 58 points in the paint.

“We have lost all our defensive intensity,” said Davis. “That’s what’s killing us.”

Most notably in the third quarter. The Lakers have not been bad in the third this season. They have been awful. “Killing us all year,” Davis said. L.A. ranks 28th in point differential in third quarters this season (minus-4.1), just ahead of perhaps the only two NBA teams (Brooklyn, Minnesota) malfunctioning more than them. On Monday, the Lakers trailed the Jazz by five at halftime. By the start of the third quarter, the deficit was 17.

On Sunday, after a double-digit home loss to Cleveland, Ham took his team to task. He cited mental lapses. A loss of focus. The Lakers’ spirit, Ham said, had “left the building.” He put it on the players to get Davis more involved (“Be organized … slow down,” said Ham), Davis to call for the ball more (“He has my blessing to scream out and call his own number.”) and L.A.’s role players to perform. “Gotta step up,” Ham said, “and help our big dogs.”

The Lakers have struggled on defense and have lacked shooting. Rob Gray/USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, Ham was more defiant. He rattled off a list of areas the Lakers needed to improve on (transition defense, contesting shots without fouling, winning the fight for 50-50 balls) before unequivocally declaring that they would.

“Write it, quote it, whatever,” Ham said. “This may be happening now at the outset of what we are trying to force to be a culture change, in terms of getting us back to being highly competitive on a highly consistent basis. But it’s not going to always be like this. We’re going to turn the corner. I didn’t come here to lose. They didn’t bring me here to lose. But there is a process involved where we have to go through tough times.

“I want to bottle this up. I want to embrace it. I want to have it in storage so when things are turned around and we get too comfortable and we start complaining about problems that … winning teams go through, I want to be able to reflect on these times. I don’t want anybody around me with a defeatist mentality. I don’t want anyone around me that’s not competitive. I don’t want anyone around me that’s selfish. We got to be on the same page at all times. Good, bad and indifferent.”

Ham has regularly referenced a culture change, a dig, even if unintentional, at what Frank Vogel left behind. But the Lakers’ issues last season had nothing to do with Vogel, just as the stumbles early in this one have little to do with Ham. The roster is flawed. There is too little shooting, and there are too many poor defenders. James is two months away from turning 38, Davis has a bad back and it's only recently that Westbrook has accepted a reserve role.

L.A. needs a change. But the question is: Is there a deal out there that’s worth it? Indiana is still an option and you have to wonder if the Lakers’ front office was tuned into Bally Sports on Monday night. Myles Turner scored 37 points, making four of his seven three-point shots. Buddy Hield chipped in 20 points, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. It’s been written here that L.A. should leap at a Turner/Hield deal, even at the cost of a pair of first-round picks. But there’s certainly merit to the argument that Turner and Hield won’t transform these Lakers into a title contender, and trading away first rounders that far into the future is a risk too big to take.

For now the Lakers move forward. “S---, 2–8 is a hard pill for me to swallow,” Davis said. They are home for a matchup with the Clippers followed by (theoretically) winnable games against Sacramento, Brooklyn, Detroit and San Antonio. They have a four-day break next week which should allow some lingering injuries to heal. “We’re going to push through this,” Ham said. “And we’re going to be better for it.” He believes this. Frankly, he may be one of the only ones who does.

