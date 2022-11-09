Nets Name Jacque Vaughn as New Coach

The Nets named Jacque Vaughn as their new coach on Wednesday. Vaughn has been an assistant with the team since 2016 and was named interim coach after Brooklyn and former coach Steve Nash parted ways on Nov. 1.

“Jacque’s basketball acumen, competitiveness and intimate knowledge of our team organization make him the clear-cut best person to lead our group moving forward,” general manager Sean Marks said in a release. “He has a proven ability to get the best out of our players, hold them accountable and play a cohesive, team-first style of basketball.”

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Vaughn signed a deal that will keep him as the team’s coach through the 2023–24 season. Vaughn was previously coach of the Magic from 2012 to ’15 and served as Nets interim coach in 2020 after the team fired Kenny Atkinson, going 7–3 before being swept by the Raptors in the first round of the playoffs.

After Nash’s departure, several reports indicated that the team had its mind set on hiring suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka. Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies” after a report about his alleged involvement in an “improper” relationship with a female member of Boston’s staff.

Since taking over the Nets, Vaughn has led the team to a 2–2 record. They currently sit at 4–7 in the Eastern Conference.

More NBA Coverage: