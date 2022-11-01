The Nets announced Tuesday that they have agreed to part ways with coach Steve Nash. Jacque T. Vaughn will serve as interim coach.

“Thank you, Brooklyn,” Nash said in a statement. “A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets. It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I’m incredibly grateful for.”

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are expected to inquire about suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka, former Jazz coach Quin Snyder and more potential candidates for the job. Brooklyn is currently 2–5 to start the year.

A source told Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix that, like several teams, Brooklyn has been monitoring Udoka’s standing in Boston and it’s unlikely he will ever coach the team again. Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies” after a report about his alleged involvement in an “improper” consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff.

During the offseason, it was reported by The Athletic‘s Shams Charania that Kevin Durant gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum where he demanded either Nash and general manager Sean Marks be fired or that he trade the star forward. Before the season started, both Nash and Durant said they were on good terms after Durant rescinded his trade request.

Despite all this, the Nets are now in the market for a new coach at the start of the 2022–23 season.

